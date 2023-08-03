SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $314.00 at Oppenheimer

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $314.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.59.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.55. 2,633,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,463. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

