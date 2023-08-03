SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.04

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 87067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWI
SolarWinds Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 232,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.