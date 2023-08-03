SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.04

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 87067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Separately, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 232,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

