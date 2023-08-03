Solitario Zinc’s (XPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Solitario Zinc Stock Performance

Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

