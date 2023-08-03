Solitario Zinc’s (XPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.
Solitario Zinc Stock Performance
Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
