Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 565,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,856. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $274,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

