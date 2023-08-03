Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Southwest Airlines has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 1,313,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

