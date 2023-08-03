SP Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.65. 669,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,723. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

