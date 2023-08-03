SP Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,830,000 after acquiring an additional 432,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.29. 304,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day moving average is $255.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

