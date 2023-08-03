SP Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,442. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.31. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

