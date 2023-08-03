SP Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.07 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,284 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

