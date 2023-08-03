SP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.66. 63,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,475. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.87 and its 200 day moving average is $242.15. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.