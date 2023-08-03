SP Asset Management LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Roblox by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Roblox by 400.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

