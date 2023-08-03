SP Asset Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $105.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.