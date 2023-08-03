S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $384.24. The company had a trading volume of 588,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.29 and a 200-day moving average of $367.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

