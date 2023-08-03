SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.50

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 58329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $6,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,376 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $3,457,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

