SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,414,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 358,719 shares.The stock last traded at $99.07 and had previously closed at $99.04.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.