SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 415,730 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 332,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 218,168 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.39. 20,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,894. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

