SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.27

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 174794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 101,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

