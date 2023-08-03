Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.25 EPS.

Spire Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 518,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 61.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

