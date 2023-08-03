Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

SR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 518,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Spire by 96.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spire by 78.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 624,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Spire by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

