Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,199. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 567,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 55,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.