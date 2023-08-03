Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
