SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 228,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 522,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

