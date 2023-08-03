SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 228,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,997. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.
In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
