Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.10 million-$84.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.34 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.38. 744,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,620. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

