Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.10 million-$84.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.34 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.07 EPS.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.38. 744,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.91.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,455,770.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,620. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
