Stairway Partners LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 4,507,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,631. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

