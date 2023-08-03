Stairway Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stairway Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $156,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,542. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

