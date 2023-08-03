Standard Motor Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 33,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $782.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

