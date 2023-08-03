Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

