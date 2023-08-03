STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003737 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.25 million and approximately $172,086.45 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

