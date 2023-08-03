State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 80,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 151,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,388. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

