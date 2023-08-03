Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Steven Madden Trading Up 3.5 %

SHOO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,535. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

