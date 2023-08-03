Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959,416. The stock has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

