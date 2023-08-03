Steward Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 689,309 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 689,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,148,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 6.7% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $51,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,087 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $17,690,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,182 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $4,412,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.5 %

PFEB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 27,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.