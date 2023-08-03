Steward Financial Group LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

ADBE traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $528.03. 910,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

