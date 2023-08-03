Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $385,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for approximately 0.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68,900.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 29,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

