Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 31,400 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 18.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,596 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

