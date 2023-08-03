Steward Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Steward Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,649 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,480 shares. The firm has a market cap of $674.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.