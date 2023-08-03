Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.20.

TSE:TOU traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.43. 1,979,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,231. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2501931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

