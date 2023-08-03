Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 8,586 call options.

FSLY traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,824,333.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,516,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,824,333.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,228 shares of company stock worth $4,101,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $126,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

