Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 25,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average volume of 6,556 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 701,601 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,776,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 3,622,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,776. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

