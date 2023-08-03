StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.68 on Monday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

