StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.68 on Monday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
