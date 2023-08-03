StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.