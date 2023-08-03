StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Titan International Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE:TWI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 1,021,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.20. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $548.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 2.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.