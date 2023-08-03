StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

