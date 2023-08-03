StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 39,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

