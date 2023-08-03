StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

