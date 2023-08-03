StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.5 %

IDN opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

