StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Down 1.5 %
IDN opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
