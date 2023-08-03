StockNews.com Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to “Hold”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE HPP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 3,339,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.10. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.