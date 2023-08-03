Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.25-10.45 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.71.
Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
