Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 146,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $977.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

