Substratum Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034231 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

